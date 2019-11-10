Home

BARRY A. GALMAN

BARRY A. GALMAN Notice
GALMAN
BARRY A.
On October 24, 2019, of Gulph Mills, PA, age 88. Devoted husband of the late Joan Eckstein Galman, survived by his children Leslie, Meredith, and Matthew and his cherished grandchildren Joanna, Benny, and Betsy. Proud graduate of Drexel University (BSME '53), supported the Mercury, Apollo, and Space Shuttle programs. Passionate indoor gardener, WWII historian, investor, and shameless punster. Quiet supporter of many charities and progressive causes. A memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Laura Arnhold, Upper Merion County Library, 175 W. Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
