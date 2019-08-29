|
|
BRESSLER
BARRY E.
Aug. 27, 2019, of Fort Washington, PA. Loving fiancé of Betty Gross Eisenberg; cherished father of Allison (Edward) Goldis and Michelle Bressler, and to Rachel Eisenberg (Stuart Greene) and Joshua Eisenberg (Sana); adoring PopPop of Gabrielle and Sophie Goldis and to Aaron Greene; beloved brother of Larry (Ellen) Bressler and Gary (Rimma) Bressler; devoted son to Helen (Harry z"l) Gross. Barry was the beloved husband of the late Risé Sharon Bressler. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Thursday, August 29th, 1:00 P.M. at Temple Sinai, 1401 North Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Larry Bressler. Family and friends are invited to the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Larry Bressler Friday afternoon, Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon to observe shiva. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in support of prostate cancer research at Jefferson's Kimmel Cancer Center and sent to the Office of Insti-tutional Advancement, Jefferson Hospital, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Phila., PA 19107. (Please be sure to include "In memory of Barry E. Bressler" on the memo line.) Donations may also be made to the Risé Bressler Chesed Fund at Temple Sinai, Dresher, PA 19025.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 29, 2019