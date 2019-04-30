Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
BARRY E. COHEN

BARRY E. COHEN
COHEN
BARRY E.
April 28, 2019, of Bala Cynwyd, Pa. Beloved husband of Sande (nee Lerner). Devoted father of Richard and Wendy Cohen, Dana and Richard Zucker and Missie and Randy Pludo. Cherished brother of the Honorable Gene D. (Janice) Cohen. Loving Poppy of Blake and Kayleigh, Brett, Drew, Max, Gabrielle, Liza, Will and Brianna. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tuesday, April 30, 12:30 P.M. at Main Line Reform Temple, 410 Montgomery Ave, Wynnewood, PA. Int. Har Jehuda Cemetery. The family will return to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Cohen. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Daniel B. Allanoff Foundation www.danielballanofffoundation.com or Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019
