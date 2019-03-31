HOWARD

BARRY

Of the Philadelphia area, Barry Howard passed away peace-fully March 23, 2019 at home. Barry, aged 69, was a beloved husband for 47 years. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, 2 nephews, 2 grand-nephews, his best friend, and many other friends. He was predeceased by his beloved parents.

Barry graduated from The Wharton School and University of Chicago Law School. He was a partner at Dechert. Since 1984, he was Executive Vice President and CCO at Equus Capital Partners, LTD. and one of the firm's principals.

Barry was a real estate advisor to the Executive Committee, Investment Board of the Uni-versity of Pennsylvania Endow-ment; a member of the Stand-ing Committee on Conflicts of Interest and Commitment of Thomas Jefferson University, and a member of the Board of Directors of SCEC Ventures (the for-profit subsidiary of the University City Science Center). He, proudly, was a member of the Board of Roman Catholic High School. He also was involved with several nonprofit organizations.

Barry was a respected professional, and loved by all. He was known for his unassum-ing nature, integrity, ability to apply his intelligence and experience to address issues, and efforts to wisely guide the lives of young people. He loved his life with his wife and huskies, and he and his wife enjoyed many outdoor vaca-tions as well as cultural trips with dear friends. There will be a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "The Barry Howard Memorial Scholarship @ Roman Catholic High School, 301 North Broad Street, Philadelphia 19107, or "Women's Way, 123 S Broad St, # 1320, Philadelphia, PA 19109, or "Memorial Sloan Kettering Development Office, Attn: Emily Carter, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. DESIGNATE FOR: Prostate Cancer Research of Wassim Abida, MD, PhD and Patient Assistance. CREMATION SOCIETY

OF PENNSYLVANIA, Inc.

