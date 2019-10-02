|
WALKER
BARRY RICHARD, MD
83, of Bryn Mawr, PA died on Sept. 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Lee Weiherer Walker; his son, Stephen Todd Walker (Dorothy Schade Walker); his daughter, Elizabeth W. Keszeli (George M. Keszeli), and 4 grandchildren, Stephen, William, Andrew and Isabelle. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to either The , Delaware Valley Chapter. 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or to The Harriton Association, 500 Harriton Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019