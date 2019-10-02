Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
BARRY RICHARD WALKER M.D.

BARRY RICHARD, MD


83, of Bryn Mawr, PA died on Sept. 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Lee Weiherer Walker; his son, Stephen Todd Walker (Dorothy Schade Walker); his daughter, Elizabeth W. Keszeli (George M. Keszeli), and 4 grandchildren, Stephen, William, Andrew and Isabelle. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to either The , Delaware Valley Chapter. 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or to The Harriton Association, 500 Harriton Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.

www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
