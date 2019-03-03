ROTHMAN

Age 73, of San Diego, CA, passed away Feb 20, 2019. Barry was the son of Lou and Jean Rothman of Philadelphia (deceased); and Brother Leonard (deceased). Barry attended North East High and completed his Graduate degree from Temple University in 1977. Barry served in the US Coast Guard from 1971 to 1977. Barry spent the majority of his life in San Diego, Ca but his heart remained in North East Philadelphia where he grew up. Although Barry never married or had Children of his own, he is survived by 12 children of close friends who he encouraged to, "attend a good college", and "pitch Left-Handed". Barry traveled extensively and made many friends throughout the world. He was an accomplished photographer, a member of Mensa International, and "Jeopardy" Champion. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to donate to: "Speak Now Camp", Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders - Temple University (110 Weiss Hall, 1701 North 13th Street, Phila., PA 19122).

