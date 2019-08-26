Home

BARTHOLOMEW J. BROWNHOLTZ Sr.

BARTHOLOMEW J. BROWNHOLTZ Sr. Notice
on Aug. 24, 2019. Age 83 of
Holy Family Home, Little Sisters
of the Poor, Phila. & formerly of Ardsley. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen M. (nee Coyle). Loving father of Mary Kay Scholl (Skeets), Bart (Linda), Sean (Rita), Donna Horan (Jack), Michael (Nancy), Rev. Andrew C., and Jim (Lisa). Also survived by 11 grand-children. Brother of Rev. George Brownholtz O.S.F.S. and Sr. Alodie, LSP; and survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 AM at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.), Ardsley, PA 19038. Int. Private. Relatives, friends and members of James A. Flaherty Council #3128 Knights of Columbus, Glenside, and Archbishop Wood General Assembly 4th Degree are invited to his Viewings on Wednesday from 6-8 PM and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 AM at the WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd., (at Keswick Ave.) Glenside, PA 19038.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019
