SZYMANSKA

BASHA

75, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Basha's surviving family and friends deeply mourn her passing.

Born in Poland, Basha immigrated with her family to the United States in 1950 and they settled in Philadelphia. At 19, the striking and graceful Basha was noticed by the famous designer Oscar de la Renta who invited her to come to Manhattan. Working for the Wilhelmina Modeling Agency, this tall, dark haired beauty soon became a successful fashion model working in America and Europe.

In 1973, Basha married real estate businessman, Lewis Rudin. Together they were actively involved in promoting many New York City events including the New York City Marathon and the Big Apple campaign. Basha's flair for fashion led her and sister, Genevieve, to open a successful designer boutique, "Basha &", on Madison Avenue where she designed her own popular clothing line.

After residing in Manhattan for over thirty years, Basha moved to Ridgefield, CT. From 1997 to 2018, she was married to invest-ment banker, Perry J. Lewis. Besides her many talents, Basha was a successful business-woman and patron of the arts. Her grand style of living, love for fabulous parties, and generosity became a legend in the community. Many have been blessed by Basha's involvement in their lives. She was very fond of animals as evidenced by her longtime support of Wildlife in Crisis.

For the last few years, Basha lived a quiet, spiritual life while dealing with her terminal disease. Anyone who had the honor to know Basha will always remember her eccentric person-ality, brutal honesty, offbeat humor, love for her family and loyalty to her friends.

Basha was the loving sister of Teodozia Pepe, Eugene Szymanski, and Helen DiCaprio. She had eight nieces and nephews, and ten great-nieces and nephews.

Basha was predeceased by her sisters, Genevieve and Ursula.

A private Memorial Service was held for Basha at her home in Ridgefield, CT. Memorial contributions can be made to Mederi Foundation, Ashland, OR or Homes For Our Troops, Taunton, MA.

Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019