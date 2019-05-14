Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BASSO LUDOVICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BASSO NICHOLAS LUDOVICO

Notice Condolences Flowers

BASSO NICHOLAS LUDOVICO Notice
LUDOVICO
BASSO NICHOLAS
May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith (nee D'Antuono). Devoted father of Judi Ludovico, Nannette (Joseph) DiGiovanni, Nicholas (Charleen) Ludovico and Maria (Thomas) McNichols. Loving Poppy of Gabriella, Nicole, Roman, Siena, Adelina and Liliana.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with his family THURSDAY, 9:30 A.M., at St. Rita of Cascia Church, Broad and Ellsworth Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in his memory to The National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia, 1166 S. Broad St., Phila. PA 19146 or Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association, 99 Cherry St., PO Box 502, Milford CT 06460.

Expressions of Sympathy
montiragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.