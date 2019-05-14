|
|
LUDOVICO
BASSO NICHOLAS
May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith (nee D'Antuono). Devoted father of Judi Ludovico, Nannette (Joseph) DiGiovanni, Nicholas (Charleen) Ludovico and Maria (Thomas) McNichols. Loving Poppy of Gabriella, Nicole, Roman, Siena, Adelina and Liliana.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with his family THURSDAY, 9:30 A.M., at St. Rita of Cascia Church, Broad and Ellsworth Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in his memory to The National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia, 1166 S. Broad St., Phila. PA 19146 or Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association, 99 Cherry St., PO Box 502, Milford CT 06460.
Expressions of Sympathy
montiragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019