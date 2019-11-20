Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Gabriel 2)
BEATRICE (Scher) DORFMAN

BEATRICE (Scher) DORFMAN Notice
DORFMAN
BEATRICE (nee Scher)
On November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Samuel Dorfman and the late Lawrence Weiss. Loving mother of Barry S. Weiss, Andrea S. (Paul) Gochin, Jeffrey D. Weiss (Sharon) and Jill H. (Jim) Rall. Adored grandmother of Evan, Lindsay, Joshua, Zachary and Jessica. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Gabriel 2). The family will return Sunday only to the Rall residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019
