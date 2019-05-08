Home

Passed away on May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene. Bea was Vice President of Drake Business School, NYC, helping thousands of young women establish careers in the '70's and '80's. Besides being a wonderful mother to Neal (Jim), Bruce (Andrea) and grandmother to Austin, Max and Lauren she believed deeply in social justice, was a staunch supporter of Seniors for Peace and read stories weekly to the visually impaired. "Grandma" will be greatly missed and will continue to be an inspiration for those who knew her well. A life celebration will be held at the Watermark in Philadelphia this Friday at 4 P.M.
Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019
