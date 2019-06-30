LEONARD

BEATRICE VIVIAN

(nee Jones)

Age 88 years, of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of Merion Station, PA, passed away peace-fully on June 27, 2019, after a short illness of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (a preliminary form of Leukemia). She is the beloved wife of 58 years to the late Frederick W. Leonard. She is the loving mother of John (Anne nee Farnsworth) Leonard, Paul G. Leonard, and the late Valerie J. Leonard, and three infants; Diane M., Peter W., and Pauline V. Leonard. She is the devoted grandmother of Jessica (fiance' Dan Timlin) Kramer, Daniel Leonard, Timothy (fiancee' Antonia Blanda) Leonard, and Thomas Leonard. She is the sister of George (Ruth) Jones. Sister-in-law of Ramona Leonard and Ruth Leslie. She is also survived by her numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewings on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M., and Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 10 am to 10:55 A.M., and to her Eulogy Service following at 11 A.M., all in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083. The Interment will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Ardmore, PA. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. Leonard's name to , 100 N. 20th St., Phila., PA, or to a local cat/animal shelter of your choice. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019