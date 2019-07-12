|
PICARIELLO
BENITO "BENNY"
July 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Rocchina (nee Russo). Devoted father of Maria Picariello, Giovanna (John) Liccio, Martino "Joseph" (Victoria) Picariello and the late Benito Picariello. Pop of Joanne, Martino, Angelo and Giovanina. Brother of Connie (Ralph) Cella, Anna (Frank) DiPaolo, Victor (Lorraine) Picariello, Caroline (Anello) Nigro and the late Umberto Picariello. Brother-in-law of Madeline Picariello. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing TUESDAY 9:30 A.M. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 1845 Hartranft Sts., Phila., PA 19145, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019