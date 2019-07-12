Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for BENITO PICARIELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENITO "BENNY" PICARIELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BENITO "BENNY" PICARIELLO Notice
PICARIELLO
BENITO "BENNY"


July 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Rocchina (nee Russo). Devoted father of Maria Picariello, Giovanna (John) Liccio, Martino "Joseph" (Victoria) Picariello and the late Benito Picariello. Pop of Joanne, Martino, Angelo and Giovanina. Brother of Connie (Ralph) Cella, Anna (Frank) DiPaolo, Victor (Lorraine) Picariello, Caroline (Anello) Nigro and the late Umberto Picariello. Brother-in-law of Madeline Picariello. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing TUESDAY 9:30 A.M. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 1845 Hartranft Sts., Phila., PA 19145, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now