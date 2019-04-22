|
|
ALEXANDER
BENJAMIN JR.
93, Passed away on April 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lorraine (nee Rosenau) Philadelphia Artist married for 60 years. Father of Beth Brunswick (Edward), Julie Steinberg (Robert), Richard Alexander (Janet), Patricia Tieger (Bernard), John Laub-deceased, and Michael Laub-deceased. Grandfather of Ben Alexander, Bradley Alexander,
Samantha Montanez, Steven Steinberg, Tobias Tieger, Peter Laub. He was raised in Philadelphia, son of Mazie and Benjamin Alexander Sr. Attended Friends Select K-12, served in the Navy, Graduated from Temple University on the GI Bill lettering in Soccer and Tennis. Founder/Owner of Alexander Paper Company, Owner of the Philadelphia Fever MISL. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers. Lifetime member of Philmont Country Club. He was a board member of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Philadelphia Opera Company. Memorial Service to be held 11 A.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019 Keneseth Israel, 8399 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, Pa., 19027 Contributions can be made to the Philadelphia Opera Company Academy House, 1420 Locust Street, ste. 210, Phila., Pa. 19102.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019