Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BENJAMIN SPILLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN C. SPILLARD

Notice Condolences Flowers

BENJAMIN C. SPILLARD Notice
SPILLARD
BENJAMIN C.


86, of Wayne, passed away on April 13, 2019. Our beloved, Husband, Father, "gpa". friend, mentor, rugby player - teammate- coach, lived on a full and vigorous life. Born in England in 1922. He lived on three continents and traveled the world playing rugby, constructing bridges, roads, and buildings as a civil engineer, and leading golf tours as a charismatic captain of great friends, "Builder Bob" built a wonderful life for his family and forged lasting friendships around the globe. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by all those he touched in his time. His memorial service will be Thursday, June 6th 11 A.M. St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 Valley Forge Rd. Wayne, PA 19087. Condolences

sweeneyfunerals.com

Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.