SPILLARD
BENJAMIN C.
86, of Wayne, passed away on April 13, 2019. Our beloved, Husband, Father, "gpa". friend, mentor, rugby player - teammate- coach, lived on a full and vigorous life. Born in England in 1922. He lived on three continents and traveled the world playing rugby, constructing bridges, roads, and buildings as a civil engineer, and leading golf tours as a charismatic captain of great friends, "Builder Bob" built a wonderful life for his family and forged lasting friendships around the globe. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by all those he touched in his time. His memorial service will be Thursday, June 6th 11 A.M. St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 Valley Forge Rd. Wayne, PA 19087. Condolences
Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019