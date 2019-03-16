Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
BENJAMIN FISHBEIN

BENJAMIN FISHBEIN Notice
FISHBEIN
BENJAMIN


March 15, 2019, of Elkins Park, Pa. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Simkins). Devoted father of Michael (Barbara) Fishbein, Daniel (Edith Cheng) Fishbein and Susan (Steven) Dubow. Cherished brother of Leonard Fishbein. Proud grandfather of Josh (Karen), Lauren (Frank), Adam, Samantha, Sarah, Staci, Hannah and Matthew. Loving great-grandfather of Sara, Abigal and Olivia Joy. He was the founder of Fishbein & Co. Certified Public Accountants. Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday March 17, 1:30 P.M. at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel (8339 Old York Rd, Elkins Park). Interment, Shalom Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence and request that contributions in his memory be made to Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, JFCS or Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 16, 2019
