Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the spacious Waverly Heights auditorium
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN JONES III

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN JONES III Notice
JONES
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN, III


101, of Gladwyne and Waverly Heights, an innovative and world-class engineer and respected veteran company executive for four decades at BF Goodrich, passed away Sun. Nov. 3, 2019 at Lankenau Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Frances Jones; devoted father of Robert and his wife, Debbie and the late William; also survived by two grand-children, Kristen Elizabeth Jones and Robert Benson Jones, Jr. His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday Dec. 7th at 1 P.M. at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church and a celebration of his life will be held immediately following the church service at Waverly Heights auditorium from 3-5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any contribu-tions may be made to the Waverly Heights' Ltd. Founda-tion, Attn: Margaret Faha, or to the Bryn Mawr Hospital Founda-tion, Attn: Brittany McCrimmon.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 15, 2019
