|
|
RAPP
BENJAMIN W.
Of Doylestown, died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at his residence at Pine Run Lakeview. He was the husband of the late Margaret James Rapp. He is survived by his sons, Peter N. Hogan and Daniel J. Rapp and their families.
A visitation for Mr. Rapp will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the WILLIAMS-BERGEY-KOFFEL FUNERAL HOME INC., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford (Franconia Twp.). A private burial will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be sent to Capstone Academy, 351 E. Johnson Hwy., East Norriton, PA 19401.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 19, 2019