On May 12, 2019. Husband of the late Deborah (nee Flancer). Father of Robert Mangel (Mimi Bartell) and Jill Mangel Weisfeld (Bruce). Brother of Ronald (Sheila) Mangel. Grandfather of Emily, Danielle, Lulu and Noah-Lev. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday 12 Noon precisely at Montefiore Cemetery (sec. PA-A), Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the Weisfeld residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , www.heart.org, or to the , www.alz.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019
