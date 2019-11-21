|
ZUCKERMAN
BENJAMIN
November 19, 2019 of Bryn Mawr, PA. Husband of the late Meryl Zuckerman (nee Hirsh); fianceé of Harriet Rash (nee Gerson). Father of Michael (Abbey) Zuckerman. Brother of Henry Zuckerman (Barbara). Beloved grandfather of Ethan, Luke and Cooper. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Friday November 22nd, 10:30 A.M. at Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA 19072. Int. Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. The family will return to the residence of Abbey and Michael Zuckerman and request that contributions in his memory be made to the Zuckerman Family Autoimmune Fund at Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, Attn: Becky Sassi, 100 E. Lancaster Ave. Wynnewood, PA 19096.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 21, 2019