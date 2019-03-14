|
GOLDSTEIN
BENNETT
On March 12, 2019. Husband of the late Sonny (nee Nathanson). Father of Bruce (Debbie) Goldstein and Carl (Rachel) Goldstein. Brother of Gabe (Carole) Goldstein. Grandfather of Jason (Jessica) Goldstein, Staci (Art) Shaub, Seth (Dara) Goldstein, and Joshua (Lauren) Goldstein. Great-grandfather of Samuel, Luke, Jordyn, Corey, Sophie, and Brooke.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 1 P.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad St. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at Beth Sholom Congregation, 8231 Old York Road, Elkins Park PA 19027, Sunday following Burial, Monday and Tuesday 1 to 3 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to the Sonny Goldstein Memorial Fund at Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Road, North Wales, PA 19454 or to Beth Sholom Congregation.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019