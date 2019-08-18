|
SCHLENGER
BENNETT "Bud"
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Leah (Lefco), and daughters, Susan (Gary) Carlson and Jane (John) Mare. Grand-father of Alex Carlson, Alison (Zach) Thorne and predeceased by grandson, Adam Carlson. He was a graduate of West Orange N.J. High School and University of Pennsylvania (Wharton). He spent 15 years in a family business and 25 years as a floor broker at the New York Stock Exchange. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, in Africa and Italy, with the 101st, MP Battalion. There will be a memorial service at Temple Rodeph Sholom, 615 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, on Wednesday, August 21st, at 11 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019