DOYLE
BERNADETTE (nee McMahon)
Age 74, on June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Loving mother of Mary (Rich) Funchion, Denise (Chris) Chambers, Loretta (Dan) Kelly, Kathleen Doyle, Erin Doyle and the late Michael J. (Michele) Doyle Jr. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and her brother, Michael (Claudia) McMahon.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernadette's memory to "Little Sisters of the Poor", 5300 Chester Ave., Phila. PA 19143, would be appreciated.
