QUIGLEY
BERNADETTE K.
April 17, 2019, of Strafford, PA. Loving sister of Rosemary Quigley and the late Harry J. Quigley. Also survived by her sister-in-law Christine Quigley, her nephews Charles Blain and Randall Quigley and her niece Dawn Van Horn. Funeral Mass Wed. April 24, 10 A.M. Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd., Strafford, PA 19087. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation in the Chapel from 9 to 10 A.M. Interment St. Monica's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Francisvale Home for Smaller Animals at www.francisvalehome.org
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019