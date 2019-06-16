MINICH

BERNADETTE MARIE KOHL

5Entered the Gates of Heaven on June 5, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Charles F "Chip" Minich Jr., Raymond P (Ann Bulger) Minich, Mark C (Hilvi) Minich, and granddaughter, Courtney Minich. She was pre-ceded in death by her husband, Charles F Minich, sister, St Charity Kohl, and brothers, Raymond P. Kohl Jr. and Charles B. Kohl.

She was born to Raymond P. Kohl and Loretta Beck Kohl on December 28, 1924. The third of four children, she was raised in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia. Weekends and holidays were spent at Sea Isle City, NJ. She attended grade school at All Saints Parish School and then Little Flower High School. She then attended D'Youville College and complet-ed her Bachelor's Degree at Chestnut Hill College. Later, she received a Master's Degree in education from Temple University. She met Charles at a Catholic social dance and they were married in September 1952. In 2016 before Charles' death, they celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary. Bernadette was a substitute teacher in the Philadelphia School District for 29 years. She was a member of the Flag House Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Due to the spacing of her sons' ages, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother for 9 consecutive years for Pack 72, Overlook Hills. She was very active in the Our Lady Help of Christian Parish in Abington, PA, as well as Church of Our Savior in Cocoa Beach, FL. Bernadette also assisted her sister, St Charity Kohl, in forming CORA Services, a non-profit organization providing social services in Philadelphia.

In retirement, she enjoyed travel, jewelry making, metal sculpt-ing, and her Rosary buddies.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend her Service on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 9.30 A.M., at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Road, Abington PA 19001. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cora Services, 8540 Verree Rd., Phila., PA 19111:

coraservices.org/donations/

