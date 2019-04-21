|
|
SWEENEY
BERNADETTE MARIE
(nee Milani)
Age 58 years, of Newtown Square PA, passed away on April 15, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Joseph J. Sweeney. The loving mother of Christine Marie (Dustin) Steerman and Daniel J. (fiancée- Katelynn Detore) Sweeney. She is the devoted daughter of Joseph W. and Marie (nee DiOttavio) Milani. The sister of Joseph (Tammy) Milani and Patricia (John) Ciervo. She is the daughter-in-law of Joseph J. Sweeney and the late Helen H. (nee Donaldson) Sweeney. Sister-in-law of Kevin M. (Abby) Sweeney, Rear Admiral, USN, RET., and Patricia H. (Vito, 2nd, Esq.) Gagliardi, Esq. Bernadette is also survived by her 10 nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewings Monday, April 22, 2019, from 6 to 9 P.M., and Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 9 to 10:15 A.M., followed by her Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10:30 A.M., all in St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Rd., Bryn Mawr PA 19010. Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a offering in Bernadette's name to Merion Mercy Academy, STEM Scholarship, 511 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station PA 19066, would be appreciated.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019