McNEFF
BERNADETTE (nee McKeogh)
Age 75, passed away on July 16, 2019. Bernadette was born on January 21, 1944 in Roxborough, PA to Margaret (McHenry) and Felix McKeogh. She was the youngest of 8 children, Mary Pat, Felix, Rose, the late John, Larry, Jerry, and Faith. Proud aunt of 35 nieces and nephews. Bernadette enjoyed working as a bookkeeper, baking, gardening and traveling with her husband. Above all else, Bernadette was the beloved wife of John McNeff for 53 years; devoted mother of Jeanne Cooke (Edward), Jacqueline Tierney (Mark), John McNeff (Jennifer); and adored grandmother of Aidan, Zachary, Elizabeth, Jake, Sam, Allison, Claire, Jack, and Patrick. Her presence, quiet kindness and smile will be missed.
Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Robert Bellarmine, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, PA. Visitation at the Church after 10 A.M. Int. St. Mary's Cemetery at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Doyles-town, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1818 Market St, Phila., PA 19103.
