Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
820 Susquehanna Rd.
Rydal, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
820 Susquehanna Rd.
Rydal, PA
BERNADINE (Stieber) MANCINI

BERNADINE (Stieber) MANCINI Notice
MANCINI
BERNADINE (nee Stieber)
October 14, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Mancini and mother of Kathleen S. Houghton (Henry) and the late Donna Marie Mancini. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday 10 A.M. at St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 820 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046 where friends may call after 9 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019
