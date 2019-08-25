Home

PYSZ
BERNARD
September 7, 2018.
HEATHER
December 18, 2015


Bernard "Bern" Pysz is survived by a sister, Renee, and a brother Chris. A 1985 graduate of Upper Merion High School, Bern then attended Slippery Rock University. Heather, from Essex England is survived by a brother, Ian Bailey. Bern and Heather married in 2001 in W. Virginia, then moved to Northern California. They last resided in the Redwoods of N. California, where they were laid to rest, together as one.
A Celebration of Life is being held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 A.M. for family and friends to share the love and laughter Bern and Heather brought to our lives. If you would like to attend, please call 610-609-6165 for the Havertown address.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
