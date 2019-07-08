BRONSTEIN

BERNARD "BERNIE", DDS

of Cherry Hill, NJ died July 7, 2019 of Alzheimer's Disease. Son of the late Anna and Morris Bronstein he was born in Phila. on May 23, 1934. As a child and throughout his early teen years he found great enjoyment and friendship in his local Boy Scout Troop, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved the two weeks that he spent each summer at Scout Camp. He was a member of the 197 Class of Central High School. He attended Temple University, and upon graduation, served the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton as a Navy Dentist. Upon completion of his military obligation, he returned to the Phila. area and began to practice Family Dentistry in Deptford, NJ in 1960. Bernie loved to talk and his patients were always there to listen, even though they could not answer him, while receiving dental care. Bernie loved his work and gradually retired. Health issues caused him to retire completely in 2012. In retirement he enjoyed bike riding with his friends on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and playing golf. He is a long time member of Temple Emanuel in Cherry Hill, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Alice (née Spector) Bronstein, sons Dr. Michael (Christie) Bronstein and Steven Bronstein and grandchildren Lyla, Luke and Gavin Bronstein. Also survived by his brother Bill (Sharon) Bronstein, sister-in-law Keesie Spector (the late Bruce Kleger), cousins, nieces, nephews and their children. Funeral services are Tues. at 12:00 noon at the Mausoleum at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dr. Michael & Christie Bronstein through Thurs. evening. Contributions can be made to a . PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.

Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019