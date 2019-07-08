Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD BRONSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD "BERNIE" BRONSTEIN DDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD "BERNIE" BRONSTEIN DDS Notice
BRONSTEIN
BERNARD "BERNIE", DDS


of Cherry Hill, NJ died July 7, 2019 of Alzheimer's Disease. Son of the late Anna and Morris Bronstein he was born in Phila. on May 23, 1934. As a child and throughout his early teen years he found great enjoyment and friendship in his local Boy Scout Troop, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved the two weeks that he spent each summer at Scout Camp. He was a member of the 197 Class of Central High School. He attended Temple University, and upon graduation, served the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton as a Navy Dentist. Upon completion of his military obligation, he returned to the Phila. area and began to practice Family Dentistry in Deptford, NJ in 1960. Bernie loved to talk and his patients were always there to listen, even though they could not answer him, while receiving dental care. Bernie loved his work and gradually retired. Health issues caused him to retire completely in 2012. In retirement he enjoyed bike riding with his friends on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and playing golf. He is a long time member of Temple Emanuel in Cherry Hill, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Alice (née Spector) Bronstein, sons Dr. Michael (Christie) Bronstein and Steven Bronstein and grandchildren Lyla, Luke and Gavin Bronstein. Also survived by his brother Bill (Sharon) Bronstein, sister-in-law Keesie Spector (the late Bruce Kleger), cousins, nieces, nephews and their children. Funeral services are Tues. at 12:00 noon at the Mausoleum at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dr. Michael & Christie Bronstein through Thurs. evening. Contributions can be made to a .

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.

Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now