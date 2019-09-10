|
TEDESCO
BERNARD C.
Age 77 yrs., of Medford, NJ passed away on Sept. 7, 2019. Loving father of Sharon Carter (Albert) of Atco, NJ. Brother of Elaine LaCorte of Bradenton, FL. Grandfather of Megan Carter.
Bernard is a Alumni of Bishop Eustace High School Class of 1959. He enjoyed Bowling and especially hunting. He was a member of the NRA
His viewing will be held on Thursday, evening Sept. 12, 2019 from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at THE LEROY P. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Funeral Service will begin at 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Eustace Prep School, 5552 Marlton Pike West, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Attention: Advancement Dept. Condolences may be shared at
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019