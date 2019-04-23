RUDDY

BERNARD CHARLES "Bernie"

Age 89, of Media, PA, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, PA, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Granite Farms Estates. Bernie was born in Philadel-phia, the son of the late Bernard A. and Katharine Ostrowski Ruddy. He was a graduate of Olney High School and Drexel University, where he received both bachelor and master degrees in mechanical engineering. Bernie was hired as a Weapons Systems Engineer at General Electric Company, where he remained for 36 yrs.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his wife Margaret "Peggy" Cronin. He is survived by his daughter Michelle (Lee) Dresser of Landenberg, PA, son Stephen (Joanne) Ruddy of Sudbury, MA, grandchildren; Brian, David, Elizabeth, Jonathan and Emily, and great-granddaughter Aleigha; by his brother Donald (Lee) Ruddy of Willow Grove, PA, and many nieces and nephews.

After retirement and relocation to Granite Farms Estates, Bernie became active in his new community, serving as president of the residents association as well as parti-cipating in a variety of other local committees and programs. He enjoyed hiking, long walks and was a lover of nature. Bernie will be remembered for his friendly wave and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, for his optimistic view of life, and the value he placed in his family and friends, especially those friendships he formed later in life in Granite Farms.

Visitation: Thursday, April 25th after 10:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Francis De Sales, 35 New Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Thursday, April 25th at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Frances De Sales. Interment: St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Labre Indian School at www.stlabre.org. Condolences: www.msbfh.com MINSHALL SHROPSHIRE-BLEYLER FUNERAL HOME, Media, PA.

