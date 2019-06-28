Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Margaret's Church
208 N. Narberth Ave
Narberth, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
208 N. Narberth Ave.
Narberth, PA
View Map
BERNARD BITETTI
BITETTI
BERNARD D. "BUD"


Of Sea Isle City, NJ and formerly of Narberth, PA, age 61, on June 26, 2019. Owner of Narberth Electric. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Helen Bitetti, brother, William "Bill" and his niece Deborah "Debbie" Bitetti. He is survived by his brother, Peter A. Jr. "Skip" (Linda), Sister-in-law Mrs. William Bitetti (Margie), nieces Donna Bitetti Armstrong, Gina Bitetti and Dana Bitetti and longtime dear friends, Pam Owsik, Jeff Jerome, Ricky McLaughlin, Tony LePera and Frank Gallagher. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Monday, July 1st from 9:00 to 9:45 A.M., St. Margaret's Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00 A.M. Interment at a later date with family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Bud Bitetti's name to the , 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103. would be appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
