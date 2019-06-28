|
Of Sea Isle City, NJ and formerly of Narberth, PA, age 61, on June 26, 2019. Owner of Narberth Electric. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Helen Bitetti, brother, William "Bill" and his niece Deborah "Debbie" Bitetti. He is survived by his brother, Peter A. Jr. "Skip" (Linda), Sister-in-law Mrs. William Bitetti (Margie), nieces Donna Bitetti Armstrong, Gina Bitetti and Dana Bitetti and longtime dear friends, Pam Owsik, Jeff Jerome, Ricky McLaughlin, Tony LePera and Frank Gallagher. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Monday, July 1st from 9:00 to 9:45 A.M., St. Margaret's Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00 A.M. Interment at a later date with family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Bud Bitetti's name to the , 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103. would be appreciated.
