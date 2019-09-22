|
|
KLEINMAN
BERNARD DAVID, DMD
on September 20, 2019, of Haverford, PA. Beloved husband of Susan J. (nee Rudin) Kleinman; loving father of Matthew Kleinman, Carrie (Rowland) Escritor and Daniel Kleinman; brother of Mel (Robin) Kleinman and Norman (Kimberly) Kleinman and devoted grandfather of Hannah, London and Reed. Relatives and Friends are invited to Memorial Services, Monday 1:30 P.M. Main Line Reform Temple/ Beth Elohim, 410 Montgomery Ave., Wynnewood, PA. Interment was private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Main Line Reform Temple or HIAS.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019