BERNARD F. "BUDDY" MURRAY

BERNARD F. "BUDDY" MURRAY Notice
MURRAY
BERNARD F. "BUDDY"


Age 84, on May 1, 2019 of Chadds Ford, PA, formerly of Aldan, PA. Beloved husband of 44 years, Miriam E. Murray (nee Diem), Devoted father of Maryann (Patrick) Vaughn, grandfather of Patrick & Grace Vaughn, brother of the late John Murray, Elizabeth "Betty" O'Donnell & Kathleen Buecheler. A Viewing will be held on Sunday evening, 7 to 9 P.M. at THE PAGANO FUNERAL HOME, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA and on Monday, a viewing will be held at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, 160 Ridge Rd., Chadds Ford, PA from 9 to 9:45 A.M. followed by a 10 A.M. Mass. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to the Girard College (www.girardcollege.edu).

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019
