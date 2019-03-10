Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
BERNARD F. "MACE" THOMPSON

THOMPSON
BERNARD F. "MACE"


79 years of age, of Phila. PA, passed away on March 6, 2019. Mace was co-owner of Mace's Crossing. He was the beloved husband of Donna M. (nee Caffrey); loving father of Caitlin Leigh Thompson; dear brother of James F. Thompson, Helen M. Thompson, Dolores M. Zeller, Marie P. Grady. Predeceased by Albert Jr., Joseph R., Robert J., and Dr. John F. Thompson; Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass Tuesday, 10:30 A.M., in The Cathedral Basilica Chapel of SS. Peter and Paul, 18th St. and Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Phila. PA, where the family will greet friends in the Chapel from 8:30 to 10:20 A.M. Int. West Laurel Hill Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Phila. PA 19102, or to VNA of Phila. Hospice, 3301 Henry Ave., Phila. PA 19129.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA, 610-449-0300

Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
