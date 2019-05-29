FISHMAN

BERNARD

95, of Aventura, Fl passed away

peacefully on May 24, 2019. He was born on Jan. 21, 1924 to Eva and Herman Fishman in Philadelphia, PA. Bernie was the loving husband of the late Estelle (nee Shanzer) Fishman and is survived by his son Arthur Fishman, M.D., daughter-in-law Debbie Cowan Fishman, grandsons Robert, David and Michael Fishman, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Bernie was raised in Phila. along with his sisters, the late Miriam Haaz and Bea Mann. He graduated from Central High School and subsequently attained a Bachelor's Degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

He was a former World War II Air Force pilot and was celebrated for commandeering a badly damaged bomber plane while managing to save his entire flight crew during a mission over Germany.

After the war, Bernie went into business with his father, manufacturing children's apparel under the name of Liberty Sport Togs, which later merged with Fishman and Tobin, Inc.

Bernie retired to Longboat Key Florida in the early 1980's. He thoroughly enjoyed his retire-ment years and was always surrounded by family and friends. Bernie was a wonderful man that was deeply loved and will be forever cherished. Our "Poppy," as he liked to be called by his grandchildren, will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Services for Bernard were held on Monday, May 28, 2019 at ROBERT TOALE & SONS FUNERAL HOME at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota, FL. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made to the following organizations: Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces (www.FIDF.org ) or Melach Haaretz (www.melach.org.il). You may also leave your condol-ences for the Fishman family at www.palmsmemorial.com



