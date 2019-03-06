|
JOHNSTON
BERNARD J. "Bernie"
Retired Phila. Police Officer of Richboro and formerly of Greater Northeast Philadelphia died peace-fully surrounded by family on March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to Gloria (nee Cichaczewski) Johnston and loving father of Debra A. Heaney (Joseph) and Bernard J. Johnston, Jr. (Melissa). He is also survived by his 3 dear grandchildren Patrick, Elizabeth, and Adam and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd. Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave. Phila., PA 19111.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019