Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
Shiva
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
Rydal Park
1515 The Fairway, Hillside Bldg. 6th Floor
Jenkintown, PA
BERNARD N. KATZ ESQ.

On October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Nataleen (nee Bailer). Devoted father of Michael N. Katz (Sharon Faye) and Elissa B. Katz (Joseph N. Parente). Loving grandfather of Daniel Katz (Cassie), Shoshana Katz (Adam Brand), Alexis Parente, and Daniel Debourke (Mark). Loving great-grandfather of Eve, Sansa, and Isabeau. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2ND Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at Rydal Park, 1515 The Fairway, Hillside Bldg. 6th Floor, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Monday only. Contributions in his memory may be made to the World Jewish Congress.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
