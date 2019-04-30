Services Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South Marlton , NJ 08053 (856) 983-1005 Resources More Obituaries for BERNARD BARCZAK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BERNARD P. BARCZAK Jr.

Suddenly on April 27, 2019, of Voorhees NJ. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Muth). Devoted father of Lisa Barczak-Smith and her husband Joe. Dear brother of Camille Payne (Jim) and Raymond Barczak. Adoring grandfather of Claire, Grace, Kate and Charlie Smith. Loving nephew of John Barczak. Bernard will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Bernie was born on November 12, 1942, in Philadelphia PA. He spent his childhood at Front and Carpenter Streets living with his grandparents, uncle Johnny (Unkie), parents, sister, and brother. He lived in a Polish neighborhood with a lot of family and friends near-by. He loved playing on the playground at Shot Tower, summers in the hydrant, and attending St. Stanislaus School with his best friend since Kindergarten, Eddie Wroblewski. On October 12, 1953, Bernie contracted polio. He was the last patient in Philadelphia with the disease. Polio was a challenge he never mentioned, a great source of humor and fantastical stories (October 12, being a Barczak family holiday celebrated every year as "Buzzard Day"), and how he lived with polio inspired so much admiration in every-one he met. He traveled the world on crutches and a brace: most recently visiting Canada on the Rocky Mountaineer with family, Mexico with dear friends, California with his usual travel companions, and London for Thanksgiving with family and friends. He even traversed the stone ruins of Pompeii on crutches.

Bernie attended St. John Neumann High School and LaSalle University. On July 4, 1965, he met a beautiful brunette on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. It was love at first sight and they were married in her hometown of Reno, Nevada, on February 12, 1966.

Bernie loved all things Philly: cheesteaks, water ice, Walt's crabs, Levi's Hotdogs, The Big-5, street corners, stick ball, Polish food, oldies music, The Phillies, and The Flyers. But mostly he loved the Philadelphia Eagles. A season ticket holder since 1966, 2018 was the season of his dreams. His favorite place on earth was sitting on the Smith's deck in Ocean City NJ, watching the waves with the sun in his face. His favorite people were his family and the perfect day was one "down the shore" with "Mare", "Leese", his adored son-in-law "Joey", and his 4 grandkids…and oh, and Manco and Manco pizza!

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, May 1st, from 6 to 8 P.M., at THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton NJ, 856-983-1005, and on Thursday, from 10 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willowbend Rd., Marlton NJ 08053. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M., Thursday, at the Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ.

"And wouldn't it be nice to live together, In the kind of world where we belong?" -The Beach Boys. Bernie believed that and lived life with an open heart and hand. He could strike up a conversation with any stranger, although it was hard to find someone he didn't know. To honor him and his legacy, laugh, smile at a stranger, give a compliment, open a door for someone, love life, and cherish the time we have together. Put on some Roy Orbison, The Four Seasons, Beach Boys, or Jimmy Buffet with your feet in the sand, and sing and dance. He would love that. Be like Bernie: never pass up a chance to say, "I love you." Be generous with your hugs and kisses. Laugh easily. Be brave. Forgive. Call your friends once a week. Make your friends family.

