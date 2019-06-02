|
|
FRAZER
BERNARD STEVEN
Passed away on May 26, 2019 at
the age of 77. Devoted husband of 57 years of AnneMarie (nee Bainbridge). Loving father of Dawn Mach (Edward), and the late Christopher (Terry Bussard) and Jeannette. Proud grand-father of Steven Mach. Bernie was a retired lieutenant of the Philadelphia Fire Depart-ment. A 67-year veteran of Troop 18, "Big Bear" spent many years as Scoutmaster and in other key Scouting positions. He was a constant mentor to so many people and lives on through the knowledge and skills he shared with others.
Delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019