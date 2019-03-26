|
ZEITLIN
BERNARD
March 25, 2019. Husband of the late Florence "Flossie", father of Charles "Chuck" Zeitlin and Carol (Rabbi Arnold) Bendor, brother of Yetta Gassman, grandfather of Nomi (Gadi) Avner, Ari (Judy) Bendor, Ilan (Hamutal) Bendor and Amit Bendor; also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Jacob), 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Shiva will be observed at the Barow residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Aleh Israel, www.aleh.org.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019