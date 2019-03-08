|
|
SCHIMMEL
BERNICE A. (nee Fishkron)
On March 4, 2019. Beloved wife to Matthew P., of 63 years. Devoted mother of Susan Morton (Vincent), Karen Smith (Robert) and the late Barbara Martin. Loving Mom-Mom of 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Edward Fishkron and Ada Kelly (née Simon) and sister of the late Joseph Fishkron.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday, 6 to 8 P.M., WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111, and on Monday, 9 A.M., Funeral Mass following 10 A.M., St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St. Phila. PA 19111. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019