|
|
MURRAY
BERNICE (nee Sedlak)
88, of Limerick, formerly of the Bridesburg Section of Philadel-phia Wife of the late Raymond P. Murray of sixty years, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Emily Sedlak.
Bernice was a caring wife and mother. She was an independent person who loved having family and friends over for holiday dinners and summer cookouts. She was a gifted seamstress who also enjoyed going to Bingo, doing arts & crafts, and jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta in Limerick, and was a former member of St. John Cantius in Philadelphia.
Surviving Bernice is one daughter, Cynthia Lipshutz wife of Bruce Conover; one son, Kevin Murray husband of Carol; 4 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one sister Agnes Burns. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Ray; their son, Mark Murray; 3 sisters, Marion Edgar, Frances Mullen, Eileen Toothman, and brother, Sonny Sedlak. A Funeral Mass will be held September 21, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 to 10:30 A.M., at the Church. Interment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bernice's memory to TriCounty Active Adult Center, 288 Moser Road, Pottstown, PA 19464, or the .
CATAGNUS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTEr, Ltd. (Royersford) is in charge of arrangements.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019