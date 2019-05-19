|
SLOSBURG
BERNICE (nee Lipschutz)
On May 2, 2019, of Philadelphia, formerly of Elkins Park. Beloved wife of the late Philip "Sonny". Devoted mother of Harvey (Sion), Stephen (Todd), and Michael (Bonnie) Slosburg. Adored grandmother of Eric, Randy and Corey. Bernice had a long and distinguished career in advertising and retired as Senior Vice-President at Spiro & Associates. She was active in local politics as a Democratic ward leader and was active in many statewide campaigns. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is respectfully requesting that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019