Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BERNICE SLOSBURG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNICE (Lipschutz) SLOSBURG

Notice Condolences Flowers

BERNICE (Lipschutz) SLOSBURG Notice
SLOSBURG
BERNICE (nee Lipschutz)
On May 2, 2019, of Philadelphia, formerly of Elkins Park. Beloved wife of the late Philip "Sonny". Devoted mother of Harvey (Sion), Stephen (Todd), and Michael (Bonnie) Slosburg. Adored grandmother of Eric, Randy and Corey. Bernice had a long and distinguished career in advertising and retired as Senior Vice-President at Spiro & Associates. She was active in local politics as a Democratic ward leader and was active in many statewide campaigns. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is respectfully requesting that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.