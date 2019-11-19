|
|
TUNICK
BERNICE (nee Gordon)
On Nov. 18, 2019. Wife of the late Allan Tunick. Mother of Michael (Gail) Tunick, Robert Tunick and the late Steven Tunick. Grandmother of Daniel and Susan Tunick. Sister of Sylvia (Mike) Silverman. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Bernice was the Co-Owner of Leather Furniture Shops in Old City with her late husband, Allan, and son, Robert. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Federa-tion of Greater Philadelphia, www.jewishphilly.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019