Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
2701 Old Lincoln Hwy.
Trevose, PA
BERYL G. (Cohen) HALPERN

BERYL G. (Cohen) HALPERN Notice
HALPERN
BERYL G. (nee Cohen)
On Sept. 26, 2019, of Elkins Park, PA. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Halpern, loving mother of Susan Halpern and Cindy (Steven) Kramer, sister of Phyllis (Arthur) Nemroff and the late M. Richard Cohen and sister-in-law of Polly Cohen and devoted grandmother of Reed, Jake, Sophie and Zoe. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Sunday 10:00 A.M., Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA. Following services the family will be returning to the residence of Cindy and Steven Kramer (Sunday only). Contributions in her memory may be made to the JDRF, South Jersey Office, 1415 Route 70 East, Suite 311, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, (856-429-1101).

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019
