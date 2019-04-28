Home

BETTE A. (Yarnall) STILLWAGON

STILLWAGON
BETTE A. (nee Yarnall)


Of Ardmore on April 25, 2019. Wife of the late William John Stillwagon, mother of Junie Sharkey (late James), John Stillwagon (Anne), Diane Fitzgerald (Constance Bompadre), grandmother of Ryan (Brian), Mark (Amy), Taylor (David), Paige, Ian, Liam, Blair, great grandmother of Declan, Kieran, Brayden, Emerson, and the late Tanner, sister of the late Mary and Jane. Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Wednesday followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Denis Church or to the Child Life Program c/o Nemours Alfred DuPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
