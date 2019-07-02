WALLIS

BETTINA "TINA" (nee Perry)

Was born Bettina Marie Perry on January 14, 1943 in Philadel-phia. She died unexpectedly on June 24, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania from complications following heart surgery. Tina was the daughter of the late Teresa and John Perry. Her husband, Jerrold Wallis; her beloved sister, Margaret Perry; her 3 nieces, Jessica, Julia and Rebecca Wallis; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Glenn and Joan Wallis; her goddaughters, Johanna Dunn, Marianne Massamino, Carolyn Okino, as well as many loving cousins and friends survive her. Debbie Preg, also a goddaughter, pre-deceased Tina.

Following her graduation from West Catholic Girls High, Tina attended Immaculata College. She subsequently had a long career with the School District of Philadelphia in both the Personnel Department and the Legal Department. Tina's love of music led her to participation in Bandstand, working with Larry Magid at The Electric Factory, and finally to a role in planning Woodstock, which she did not attend as she was in Greece at the time. Tina travel-ed widely with her husband and close friends, particularly in Mexico, Greece, Italy and Cuba, where she contributed to humanitarian efforts. She enjoy-ed reading and, most of all, enjoyed time with her friends. Whether it was a dinner out, the opera, a play in Philadelphia or a trip to New York for a Broadway show, Tina was always enthusi-astic. Tina took an avid interest in her friends' children, closely following each one's progress through life. Her insightful questions and joyous, supportive responses were evidence of the great pleasure she took in her role as "Auntie Tina" to so many. Family, and her many friends, will remember Tina when enjoying a glass of wine or an espresso martini, doing a crossword puzzle, buying some-thing on sale (preferably black), reading a good book, taking a great trip and basking in the sun. When you see a stylish woman wearing a beautiful scarf, bright red lipstick, an armful of bracelets, a chunky necklace and looking fabulous… think of Tina and how she loved life and all it had to offer.

A Memorial Service is planned for the Fall for family and Tina's many friends. Details will be announced at a later date. A Mass in memory of Tina will be held at 10 A.M., on Monday, July 8th, 2019, at Presentation BVM Church, 204 Haverford Road, Wynnewood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .





Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019