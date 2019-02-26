|
|
MALONE
BETTY ANN (nee Picaud)
Of Center City, passed on Feb. 23, 2019 at the age of 81. Former employee of Woodcock and Washburn law firm. Beloved wife of the late William V. "Wally" Malone. Loving mother of Maureen Elizabeth (Doug Clark) Malone and the late William "Billy" Malone. Sister of Joan (Paul) Sheehan and Louise (the late Jack) Powers. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Church, 20th and Locust Sts., Phila., PA 19103, where friends may call from 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. Friday at the church. Interment is private.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019