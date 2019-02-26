Home

St Patrick's Church
242 S 20th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Patrick Church
20th & Locust Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
20th and Locust Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Of Center City, passed on Feb. 23, 2019 at the age of 81. Former employee of Woodcock and Washburn law firm. Beloved wife of the late William V. "Wally" Malone. Loving mother of Maureen Elizabeth (Doug Clark) Malone and the late William "Billy" Malone. Sister of Joan (Paul) Sheehan and Louise (the late Jack) Powers. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Church, 20th and Locust Sts., Phila., PA 19103, where friends may call from 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. Friday at the church. Interment is private.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019
